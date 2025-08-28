Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Against Alleged Vote Theft in Bihar

In a fervent address in Sitamarhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that 65 lakh voters, primarily from economically disadvantaged and socially marginalized backgrounds, were wrongfully removed from Bihar's electoral rolls.

Gandhi accused the BJP and the Election Commission of orchestrating a vote theft operation, a tactic he claimed was previously employed in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka. The people of Bihar, he emphasized, will not permit such democratic rights violations ahead of the upcoming polls.

In a symbolic show of unity, political figures like Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joined the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', underscoring the campaign's importance for democratic awareness and the fight against injustice.

(With inputs from agencies.)