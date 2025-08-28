Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Against Alleged Vote Theft in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi claims 65 lakh names were unfairly removed from Bihar's electoral rolls, targeting the state's poor and marginalized. Addressing a rally, he accused the BJP and Election Commission of manipulating votes, vowing to expose further evidence. This campaign, joined by other leaders, emphasizes the significance of democratic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitamarhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:34 IST
In a fervent address in Sitamarhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that 65 lakh voters, primarily from economically disadvantaged and socially marginalized backgrounds, were wrongfully removed from Bihar's electoral rolls.

Gandhi accused the BJP and the Election Commission of orchestrating a vote theft operation, a tactic he claimed was previously employed in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka. The people of Bihar, he emphasized, will not permit such democratic rights violations ahead of the upcoming polls.

In a symbolic show of unity, political figures like Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joined the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', underscoring the campaign's importance for democratic awareness and the fight against injustice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

