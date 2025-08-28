Kejriwal Accuses BJP-Congress Nexus Amidst National Herald Controversy

In a politically charged statement, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused a collaboration between the BJP and Congress, citing the National Herald case where no significant Congress leaders have been jailed.

Addressing AAP members, Kejriwal criticized the BJP's governance in Delhi, attributing the capital's decline in infrastructure and public welfare to their leadership, unlike the AAP's tenure.

Kejriwal claims that citizens now recognize an alliance between the BJP and Congress and stresses AAP's commitment to principles, rejecting any compromise, while anticipating electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)