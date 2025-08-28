Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP-Congress Nexus Amidst National Herald Controversy

Delhi's former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleges a BJP-Congress alliance, citing the National Herald case where no prominent Congress leaders were jailed. Kejriwal criticizes the BJP for ruining Delhi and pledges AAP's fight against compromise, promising a return to governance that prioritizes the public interest.

Arvind Kejriwal
In a politically charged statement, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused a collaboration between the BJP and Congress, citing the National Herald case where no significant Congress leaders have been jailed.

Addressing AAP members, Kejriwal criticized the BJP's governance in Delhi, attributing the capital's decline in infrastructure and public welfare to their leadership, unlike the AAP's tenure.

Kejriwal claims that citizens now recognize an alliance between the BJP and Congress and stresses AAP's commitment to principles, rejecting any compromise, while anticipating electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

