Kejriwal Accuses BJP-Congress Nexus Amidst National Herald Controversy
Delhi's former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleges a BJP-Congress alliance, citing the National Herald case where no prominent Congress leaders were jailed. Kejriwal criticizes the BJP for ruining Delhi and pledges AAP's fight against compromise, promising a return to governance that prioritizes the public interest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:44 IST
- Country:
- India
In a politically charged statement, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused a collaboration between the BJP and Congress, citing the National Herald case where no significant Congress leaders have been jailed.
Addressing AAP members, Kejriwal criticized the BJP's governance in Delhi, attributing the capital's decline in infrastructure and public welfare to their leadership, unlike the AAP's tenure.
Kejriwal claims that citizens now recognize an alliance between the BJP and Congress and stresses AAP's commitment to principles, rejecting any compromise, while anticipating electoral success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- BJP
- Congress
- National Herald
- AAP
- Delhi
- Politics
- Corruption
- Elections
- Governance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Hospitals Challenge Insurers Over Alleged Cartel Practices
Revitalizing Heritage: Delhi's Cultural Renaissance
Assembly Chaos: Speaker Calls for Prioritizing Public Voice Over Party Politics
Deadly Altercation in Delhi: Two Arrested for Fatal Stabbing
Tragic Workplace Accident Claims Life of Delhi Welder