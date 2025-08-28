Political Tensions Rise: BJP Blames Rahul for Abusive Language at Yatra
The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of inciting derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi's mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. The party highlighted a viral video showing Hindi abuse and vowed a political response. The BJP condemned the Congress for its alleged 'politics of abuse.'
- Country:
- India
In a heated political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has squarely blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for abusive language allegedly directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.
A viral video purportedly from Darbhanga district, where the yatra commenced, showed unidentified individuals using derogatory language from a raised platform. This incident has sparked intense reactions from the BJP, which criticized the Congress's alleged 'politics of hate and tastelessness.'
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asserted that Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric has crossed respectable limits, challenging the Congress's political decorum while urging the public to respond to this affront with a strong electoral message.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi for Insults in Bihar
Countrywide caste census will give 90 per cent of people their rightful dues, Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar’s Motihari.
If Constitution guarantees voting right to all citizens, they must be able to exercise that: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.
Assembly Chaos: Speaker Calls for Prioritizing Public Voice Over Party Politics
EC added 1 crore new voters in Maharashtra after Lok sabha polls; when we sought voter list, it refused, claims Rahul in Bihar rally.