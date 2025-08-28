Political Tensions Rise: BJP Blames Rahul for Abusive Language at Yatra

In a heated political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has squarely blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for abusive language allegedly directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

A viral video purportedly from Darbhanga district, where the yatra commenced, showed unidentified individuals using derogatory language from a raised platform. This incident has sparked intense reactions from the BJP, which criticized the Congress's alleged 'politics of hate and tastelessness.'

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asserted that Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric has crossed respectable limits, challenging the Congress's political decorum while urging the public to respond to this affront with a strong electoral message.

