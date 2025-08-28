Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: BJP Blames Rahul for Abusive Language at Yatra

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of inciting derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi's mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. The party highlighted a viral video showing Hindi abuse and vowed a political response. The BJP condemned the Congress for its alleged 'politics of abuse.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:12 IST
Political Tensions Rise: BJP Blames Rahul for Abusive Language at Yatra
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has squarely blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for abusive language allegedly directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

A viral video purportedly from Darbhanga district, where the yatra commenced, showed unidentified individuals using derogatory language from a raised platform. This incident has sparked intense reactions from the BJP, which criticized the Congress's alleged 'politics of hate and tastelessness.'

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asserted that Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric has crossed respectable limits, challenging the Congress's political decorum while urging the public to respond to this affront with a strong electoral message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jay Vine's Stunning Solo Victory at Vuelta a Espana

Jay Vine's Stunning Solo Victory at Vuelta a Espana

 Global
2
NATO's Defense Spending Milestone Amid Rising Global Tensions

NATO's Defense Spending Milestone Amid Rising Global Tensions

 Belgium
3
Europe Triggers 'Snapback' Sanctions on Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

Europe Triggers 'Snapback' Sanctions on Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
Delhi Hospitals Challenge Insurers Over Alleged Cartel Practices

Delhi Hospitals Challenge Insurers Over Alleged Cartel Practices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025