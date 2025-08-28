Controversial Dismissal: Robert Primus Fired Amidst Major Rail Merger

The White House announced on Thursday that it has dismissed Surface Transportation Board member Robert Primus. This decision comes as the board evaluates an $85-billion merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

This move is part of a series of firings by President Donald Trump within independent agencies and commissions. A White House spokesman stated that Primus did not align with Trump's agenda, prompting the search for new candidates.

Primus has publicly voiced his disagreement with this termination, claiming it is legally invalid and may harm the freight rail network and economy. He intends to continue his duties and may pursue legal action if prevented from doing so.