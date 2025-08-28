Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Escalate Tensions in Yemen's Capital

Israeli airstrikes targeted the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, following drone attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis. The strikes coincided with heightened tensions as Western nations aimed to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran. At least ten people died in previous attacks, with ongoing regional instability.

Updated: 28-08-2025 20:30 IST
On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes struck the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, as reported by the Houthis' media office. This escalation follows an Israeli military operation last Sunday that resulted in at least ten casualties.

Loud explosions echoed across the city's southern and western regions, creating further turbulence. The strikes coincided with a broadcasted speech by rebel leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, while Israel cited a drone interception from Yemen earlier as a provocation.

The airstrikes unfolded amidst mounting regional tension. France, Germany, and the UK are moving to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, targeting its nuclear ambitions. This 'snapback' mechanism could freeze Iranian assets and restrict military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

