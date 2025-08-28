U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff's August 6 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine through potential territorial concessions. Witkoff informed President Donald Trump of Putin's willingness to negotiate, prompting Trump to announce a possible historic summit. However, the diplomatic initiative quickly unraveled into chaos.

Confusion arose after Witkoff's subsequent call with European leaders, suggesting Russia would withdraw from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in exchange for Donetsk and Luhansk. Discrepancies in Witkoff's statements caused concern, leading to a call by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio the next day, where it was clarified that Putin's concessions were less substantial than initially indicated.

Critics, including former U.S. representative to NATO Kurt Volker, highlight Trump's reliance on instinct over traditional diplomacy, resulting in mixed signals. The August 15 summit between Trump and Putin in Alaska ended without concrete agreements. While Trump's approach garners support for its boldness, the war's continuation remains a pressing issue and fuels transatlantic tensions.