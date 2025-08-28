Left Menu

Bhagwat Defends RSS Stance: Islam's Place in India & Caste System's Decline

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted Islam's indelible place in India and dismissed purported BJP rifts. Addressing questions on topics like caste and AI, he reiterated RSS's respect for Constitutionally-mandated reservations. Bhagwat also emphasized national self-reliance, illegal immigration control, and religion as a personal choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:54 IST
Bhagwat Defends RSS Stance: Islam's Place in India & Caste System's Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat affirmed that Islam retains an essential role in India's societal fabric and dismissed rumors of a BJP-RSS discord. He emphasized the need for national self-reliance, supporting the government's efforts against illegal immigration and stressing the sovereign choice of religion without coercion.

In an extensive Q&A session, Bhagwat addressed sweeping concerns, including caste relevance and technology. He stated the caste system's obsolescence, advocating for an equitable society while considering potential societal impacts. Bhagwat highlighted RSS's commitment to Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies.

Regarding relations with political counterparts, Bhagwat clarified that RSS offers suggestions to the BJP without enforcing decisions. He reinforced the collaborative dynamic, underlining RSS's distinct role and insistence on constructive dialogue rather than directive decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Powers India's Semiconductor Leap: First OSAT Facility Launched

Gujarat Powers India's Semiconductor Leap: First OSAT Facility Launched

 India
2
Trump's High-Stakes Diplomatic Gamble in Ukraine Falters After Moscow Talks

Trump's High-Stakes Diplomatic Gamble in Ukraine Falters After Moscow Talks

 Global
3
Turning Point: Disarmament Efforts Could Alter Legal Landscape for Palestinian Refugees

Turning Point: Disarmament Efforts Could Alter Legal Landscape for Palestini...

 Lebanon
4
Innovative Family Card to Revolutionize Welfare Transparency in Andhra Pradesh

Innovative Family Card to Revolutionize Welfare Transparency in Andhra Prade...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025