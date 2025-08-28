Bhagwat Defends RSS Stance: Islam's Place in India & Caste System's Decline
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted Islam's indelible place in India and dismissed purported BJP rifts. Addressing questions on topics like caste and AI, he reiterated RSS's respect for Constitutionally-mandated reservations. Bhagwat also emphasized national self-reliance, illegal immigration control, and religion as a personal choice.
RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat affirmed that Islam retains an essential role in India's societal fabric and dismissed rumors of a BJP-RSS discord. He emphasized the need for national self-reliance, supporting the government's efforts against illegal immigration and stressing the sovereign choice of religion without coercion.
In an extensive Q&A session, Bhagwat addressed sweeping concerns, including caste relevance and technology. He stated the caste system's obsolescence, advocating for an equitable society while considering potential societal impacts. Bhagwat highlighted RSS's commitment to Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies.
Regarding relations with political counterparts, Bhagwat clarified that RSS offers suggestions to the BJP without enforcing decisions. He reinforced the collaborative dynamic, underlining RSS's distinct role and insistence on constructive dialogue rather than directive decision-making.
