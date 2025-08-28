Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Hungary and Ukraine's Ethnic Minority Conflict

Ukraine has escalated diplomatic tensions by summoning Hungary's ambassador, accusing the Hungarian government of discrimination against ethnic Hungarians residing in Ukraine. These allegations come after a key Ukrainian military figure of Hungarian descent was denied entry into Hungary due to his role in attacking the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The controversy focuses on Budapest's decision to block this commander, responsible for leading Ukraine's drone forces, from entering the land of his ancestors. Hungary cited security concerns related to the pipeline, which is critical for providing Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

In response, Ukraine's foreign minister officially issued a protest note, urging Hungary to avoid further unfriendly actions. The minister emphasized Ukraine's willingness to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the diplomatic impasse.

