Escalating Tensions: Fallout from Congress's Language Against PM Modi

In a heated statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of relentlessly using abusive language targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that the recent incident has escalated the situation beyond acceptable limits.

BJP leaders swiftly countered with criticisms after a controversial video surfaced. The clip revealed an unknown individual making an offensive remark about Modi at an event in Darbhanga town.

The gathering, featuring prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saw them departing for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles just a day before the video was captured.

(With inputs from agencies.)