Escalating Tensions: Fallout from Congress's Language Against PM Modi
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the Congress of consistently using offensive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming recent actions have crossed the line. BJP leaders are retaliating after a video emerged showing an offensive remark directed at Modi during a rally in Darbhanga town.
- Country:
- India
In a heated statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of relentlessly using abusive language targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that the recent incident has escalated the situation beyond acceptable limits.
BJP leaders swiftly countered with criticisms after a controversial video surfaced. The clip revealed an unknown individual making an offensive remark about Modi at an event in Darbhanga town.
The gathering, featuring prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saw them departing for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles just a day before the video was captured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Drama Unfolds in Bihar: BJP vs Congress at Voter Adhikar Yatra
Political Tensions Escalate as BJP Criticizes Congress Over 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Dispels Myths on BJP Leadership Role
Jharkhand CM Accuses BJP of Hidden Agenda in Constitutional Amendment
Mamata Banerjee Takes on Election Commission and BJP in Fierce Rally