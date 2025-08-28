Jharkhand CM Accuses BJP of Hidden Agenda in Constitutional Amendment

In a fiery address, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren castigated the BJP-led central government, alleging a concealed motive behind the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill. Soren questioned the bill's intention, which would disallow ministers from retaining their posts if sentenced to more than 30 days of imprisonment.

The Chief Minister accused the federal authorities of systemic voter disenfranchisement in Bihar, facilitated by the Election Commission. Soren condemned the central agencies, such as the ED, CBI, and I-T department, for targeting those who oppose government policies with fabricated charges.

Focusing on local issues, Soren criticized Prime Minister Modi's project announcements linked to the tribal leader Birsa Munda's anniversary, claiming they remain unrealized. He expressed doubt over the Centre awarding Bharat Ratna to JMM founder Shibu Soren posthumously, citing past disregard for similar honors ceremony recommendations.