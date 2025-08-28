Chhattisgarh CM Condemns Language in Bihar Gathering

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed strong disapproval following an incident in Bihar where derogatory language was allegedly directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The remarks, which were caught on video during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', are seen as an affront to Indian culture, according to Sai.

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Tejashwi Yadav of orchestrating the language used. Despite the clip's viral status, PTI has not confirmed its authenticity independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)