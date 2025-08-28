Political Drama Unfolds in Bihar: BJP vs Congress at Voter Adhikar Yatra

A political confrontation has erupted following an incident at Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, where abuses were allegedly directed toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP swiftly condemned the act, calling for apologies from Congress leaders involved in the event and denouncing the behavior as a stain on democracy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the criticism, asserting that Congress politics under Rahul Gandhi's leadership has reached its nadir. A video allegedly capturing the moment surfaced, prompting BJP leaders, including national president J P Nadda, to respond sternly. In the meantime, a police complaint was lodged in Patna seeking action against the offenders.

Protests were staged by BJP supporters in Darbhanga and Patna, with demands for justice echoing through the region. Congress spokespersons contested the accusations, attributing the incident to political manipulation. As the state prepares for assembly polls, tensions between the political factions continue to escalate, predicting a heated electoral battle ahead.