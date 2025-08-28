Left Menu

Amit Shah Leads Assam BJP’s Battle Plan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a strategic meeting of Assam BJP's core committee to strategize for the 2026 assembly elections. His visit, delayed by rain, focused on boosting party spirit under PM Modi's leadership. Key figures including CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:54 IST
Amit Shah Leads Assam BJP’s Battle Plan
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired Assam BJP's core committee meeting to outline strategies for the state's 2026 assembly elections. His visit was slightly delayed due to heavy rains.

The meeting, held at the party headquarters in Guwahati, aimed to reinforce party morale and plan a robust campaign under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Shah emphasized the party's commitment to building a prosperous Assam.

Key BJP figures including state party president Dilip Saikia, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several Union and state ministers attended the session, which concluded without a media briefing. A photograph posted by Sarma invoked a call to arms for the 'big battle' ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeling

Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeli...

 United States
2
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event i...

 Global
3
Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

 India
4
CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025