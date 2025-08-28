Amit Shah Leads Assam BJP’s Battle Plan

In a significant political move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired Assam BJP's core committee meeting to outline strategies for the state's 2026 assembly elections. His visit was slightly delayed due to heavy rains.

The meeting, held at the party headquarters in Guwahati, aimed to reinforce party morale and plan a robust campaign under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Shah emphasized the party's commitment to building a prosperous Assam.

Key BJP figures including state party president Dilip Saikia, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several Union and state ministers attended the session, which concluded without a media briefing. A photograph posted by Sarma invoked a call to arms for the 'big battle' ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)