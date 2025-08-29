Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP-Congress Nexus Amid ED Raids

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claims a secret alliance between BJP and Congress, questioning the lack of arrests in the National Herald case. He criticizes BJP's governance in Delhi and urges AAP members to engage with the public ahead of future elections.

Updated: 29-08-2025 00:23 IST
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has stirred political waters by alleging a covert alliance between BJP and Congress. He questioned the lack of arrests of any prominent Congress leaders in the National Herald case, suggesting a possible political nexus.

During a meeting with AAP MLAs and councillors at Constitution Club, Kejriwal highlighted the recent Enforcement Directorate raids on the residence of AAP's Delhi chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, emphasizing Bharadwaj's preparedness to face jail time as earlier AAP leaders did.

Kejriwal criticized the BJP's governance of Delhi, drawing attention to power cuts, failed infrastructure, and allegations of an impending end to electricity subsidies. He encouraged AAP legislators to remain engaged with the community, predicting an AAP victory in the event of immediate elections.

