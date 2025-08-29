Vance Drives 'Working Families Tax Cut' as GOP Rebrands Signature Legislation

U.S. Vice President JD Vance made key appearances in Wisconsin, Georgia, and Pennsylvania to emphasize the working-class benefits embedded in a new tax and spending bill, amid the Trump administration's efforts to rally voter support before next year's midterm elections.

The bill, dubbed as a 'major tax cut for workers' by President Trump, aims to cut taxes on tips and overtime but faces skepticism. With provisions believed to favor the wealthy, mixed polls indicate a divided public, leading to a strategic rebranding of the law.

Vice President Vance has been at the forefront of this campaign, adjusting his messaging as he tours swing states. The GOP is recalibrating its narrative to highlight benefits like the 'Working Families Tax Cut,' seeking to convert the bill's policies into palpable victories for the middle-class electorate.