Trump's New Order Targets Grant Funds for Lobbying

President Trump has signed an executive order to prevent federal grants from funding lobbying. Attorney General Pam Bondi is tasked with investigating possible illegal use of funds for lobbying activities and to enforce actions accordingly.

Updated: 29-08-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 01:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move to combat misuse of federal funds, President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at preventing portions of federal grant money from being allocated for political lobbying purposes, confirmed the White House.

The order, a part of the administration's broader efforts to ensure fiscal responsibility, mandates Attorney General Pam Bondi to spearhead an investigation. Her task will be to ascertain if any federal grant funds have been illegally diverted towards lobbying activities and to take the necessary enforcement actions.

This directive reflects an ongoing effort by the administration to ensure that taxpayer money is spent appropriately and not in support of potentially partisan agendas. According to a fact sheet released by the White House, the focus is on maintaining transparency and accountability in government spending.

