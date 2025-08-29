Left Menu

Traffic Halted for Maratha Quota Protest in Mumbai

The Eastern Freeway and Sion-Panvel highway in Mumbai will be shut on Friday due to Maratha quota protest led by Manoj Jarange. Jarange begins indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, with traffic restrictions announced for safety. Roads affected include Panvel-Sion and V N Purav Road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities have issued a directive to close the Eastern Freeway and Sion-Panvel highway to all vehicular movement, with the exception of emergency services. This decision comes amid a planned protest at Azad Maidan, spearheaded by Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange.

The announcement was made on Thursday evening by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic). Jarange has declared his intention to commence an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan beginning Friday. His march, which started from his home village in Jalna district, culminated in Mumbai on Friday morning, accompanied by a convoy of hundreds of vehicles.

The closure will affect several key roads, including Panvel-Sion Road, V N Purav Road, Eastern Freeway, and others. The restrictions are scheduled to begin at 6 am on Friday and will remain in effect until further notice is issued by the authorities.

