Rajasthan CM Slams Gandhi and Yadav Over Remarks on Modi's Late Mother
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly making derogatory remarks about PM Narendra Modi's late mother. Sharma criticized the comments made in Bihar and urged the public to recognize the opposition's 'true face'.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has issued a strong rebuke against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, labeling the remarks as 'shameful and unacceptable'.
In his video statement released on Thursday night, Sharma highlighted that the comments made in a Bihar rally reveal the underlying character of the Congress-RJD alliance.
Sharma contended that the leaders' inability to accept Modi's rise from humble beginnings reflects their 'cheap mentality' towards women and represents an insult to Indian mothers, urging the people of Bihar to see the opposition's 'true face'.
