Maratha Quota Stir Heats Up: Activists Demand Immediate Action

A growing protest for Maratha reservation under the OBC category has taken center stage in Mumbai. Spearheaded by activist Manoj Jarange, farmers like Maruti Patil have voiced their desperation, calling for immediate government action.

Despite harsh weather conditions, protesters have gathered at Azad Maidan, demanding recognition of Marathas as Kunbis to secure educational and job benefits. The lack of temporary shelter by authorities has further fueled discontent.

Protesters argue that the government's inaction is an affront to the Maratha community. They have vowed to continue their peaceful agitation until their demands for a 10% quota are met, emphasizing the need for urgent legislative support.