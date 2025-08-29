Left Menu

U.S. Senator Stands Firm on Taiwan Amid Growing China Tensions

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, a prominent member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, visits Taiwan to discuss security amidst growing Chinese threats. Alongside Senator Deb Fischer, Wicker emphasizes the enduring U.S.-Taiwan partnership. This visit precedes the Senate's review of the National Defense Authorization Act, impacting future Taiwan-U.S. relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 09:26 IST
U.S. Senator Stands Firm on Taiwan Amid Growing China Tensions

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, a leading figure in the Senate Armed Services Committee, arrived in Taipei on Friday to address security concerns amid growing tensions with China. Wicker, a Republican stalwart for Taiwan support in Congress, aims to reinforce the partnership between the U.S. and Taiwan.

Accompanied by Senator Deb Fischer, also a Republican and armed services committee member, Wicker expressed his commitment to global peace, referencing former President Ronald Reagan's approach to 'peace through strength' during a press briefing at Taipei's Songshan airport.

The visit comes as the U.S. Senate prepares to review the nearly $1 trillion National Defense Authorization Act next week. This legislation could influence future Taiwan-U.S. relations by adding new provisions, although Wicker did not disclose specifics. Meanwhile, China continues to criticize U.S. support for Taiwan, amid escalating military activities in the region.

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Key Convictions in 2015 Ambur Riots Case

Justice Served: Key Convictions in 2015 Ambur Riots Case

 India
2
Neeraj Chopra Extends Top-Two Streak at Diamond League Despite Tough Day

Neeraj Chopra Extends Top-Two Streak at Diamond League Despite Tough Day

 Switzerland
3
Telangana Electrifies Ganesh Chaturthi with Free Power and Iconic Idols

Telangana Electrifies Ganesh Chaturthi with Free Power and Iconic Idols

 India
4
India's Drive to Sporting Dominance: Honoring Major Dhyan Chand

India's Drive to Sporting Dominance: Honoring Major Dhyan Chand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025