U.S. Senator Stands Firm on Taiwan Amid Growing China Tensions

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, a leading figure in the Senate Armed Services Committee, arrived in Taipei on Friday to address security concerns amid growing tensions with China. Wicker, a Republican stalwart for Taiwan support in Congress, aims to reinforce the partnership between the U.S. and Taiwan.

Accompanied by Senator Deb Fischer, also a Republican and armed services committee member, Wicker expressed his commitment to global peace, referencing former President Ronald Reagan's approach to 'peace through strength' during a press briefing at Taipei's Songshan airport.

The visit comes as the U.S. Senate prepares to review the nearly $1 trillion National Defense Authorization Act next week. This legislation could influence future Taiwan-U.S. relations by adding new provisions, although Wicker did not disclose specifics. Meanwhile, China continues to criticize U.S. support for Taiwan, amid escalating military activities in the region.