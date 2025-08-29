U.S. Senator Stands Firm on Taiwan Amid Growing China Tensions
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, a prominent member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, visits Taiwan to discuss security amidst growing Chinese threats. Alongside Senator Deb Fischer, Wicker emphasizes the enduring U.S.-Taiwan partnership. This visit precedes the Senate's review of the National Defense Authorization Act, impacting future Taiwan-U.S. relations.
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, a leading figure in the Senate Armed Services Committee, arrived in Taipei on Friday to address security concerns amid growing tensions with China. Wicker, a Republican stalwart for Taiwan support in Congress, aims to reinforce the partnership between the U.S. and Taiwan.
Accompanied by Senator Deb Fischer, also a Republican and armed services committee member, Wicker expressed his commitment to global peace, referencing former President Ronald Reagan's approach to 'peace through strength' during a press briefing at Taipei's Songshan airport.
The visit comes as the U.S. Senate prepares to review the nearly $1 trillion National Defense Authorization Act next week. This legislation could influence future Taiwan-U.S. relations by adding new provisions, although Wicker did not disclose specifics. Meanwhile, China continues to criticize U.S. support for Taiwan, amid escalating military activities in the region.
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Urges Clear Security Guarantees in Peace Bid
India-Bangladesh DG-level Talks Focus on Border Security Cooperation
Poland's Budget Challenges: Navigating Deficits Amid Growing Security Needs
Security Guard Faces Rs 3.14 Crore Tax Fraud Nightmare
Delhi Bolsters Surveillance: 50,000 More CCTVs to Enhance City's Security