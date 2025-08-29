U.S. Senator's Vital Visit: Strengthening Taiwan Ties Amid Rising Tensions
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, visits Taiwan to discuss security amid China's military pressure. Wicker, alongside Senator Deb Fischer, aims to reinforce the U.S.-Taiwan partnership. Upcoming discussions include the National Defense Authorization Act, with emphasis on Taiwan's defense provisions.
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, the head of the Armed Services Committee, arrived in Taipei to address security concerns as China heightens military tensions. Joined by Senator Deb Fischer, Wicker emphasized the enduring U.S.-Taiwan partnership, reminiscent of Ronald Reagan's peace-through-strength doctrine.
The Senate is set to discuss the massive National Defense Authorization Act, which potentially intensifies defense policies concerning Taiwan. Wicker lauded Taiwan's commitment to democracy as a global beacon of hope, reaffirming U.S. support for Taiwan's self-determination.
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te will meet Wicker, despite China's disapproval of U.S. support for Taiwan. This visit coincides with Beijing's military parade and amid debates in Washington over prioritizing security versus trade negotiations with China. The U.S. remains Taiwan's key international ally and arms supplier.
(With inputs from agencies.)
