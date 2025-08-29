Scandal Unveiled: Indictment of South Korea's Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee

South Korea's political landscape has been rocked by the indictment of Kim Keon Hee, wife of the ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, on charges of bribery and stock fraud. As investigations unfold, the scandal exposes deeper issues tied to Yoon's disastrous attempt to impose martial law.

The troubled former first lady, embroiled in scandals dating back over a decade, now faces consequences that could land her in prison. Her alleged involvement in manipulating stocks for personal gain and receiving extravagant gifts from influential figures has compounded the woes surrounding her husband's presidency.

Kim, a key figure in Yoon's rise to power, denies wrongdoing amid a controversial probe involving numerous prominent individuals and institutions. Meanwhile, the fallout from Yoon's martial law order continues to ripple through the nation, raising questions about governance and accountability in South Korea.

