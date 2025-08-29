Left Menu

Controversy Strikes: Arrest Made Over Remarks Against PM Modi

Bihar Police arrested Mohammad Rizvi, 20, for allegedly using abusive language against PM Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. A video purportedly showed Rizvi using expletives. The arrest followed a complaint by BJP's Darbhanga district president. The incident occurred during a rally in Darbhanga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Police apprehended a man accused of making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a political rally led by Congress figurehead Rahul Gandhi. Officials disclosed the arrest occurred on Friday.

Identified as Mohammad Rizvi, also known as Raza, the 20-year-old was detained in Singhwara, Darbhanga. The arrest came after a complaint by Aditya Narayan Choudhary, president of BJP's Darbhanga district unit.

A circulating video appeared to capture Rizvi using an offensive term directed at Modi. This incident unfolded during Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which included prominent political figures departing for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles.

