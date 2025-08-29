Taiwan's Quest for Self-Determination Backed by U.S. Senators

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has emphasized Taiwan's right to sustain its freedom and self-determination, during a meeting with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te. Known for his staunch support of Taiwan in Congress, Wicker reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to friendship and support.

Wicker's visit comes amid China's strong opposition, as Beijing never fails to denounce U.S. support for Taiwan, its claimed territory. The trip highlights the ongoing tension as China increases military pressure on Taiwan, while Lai reiterated his openness for dialogue, emphasizing that Taiwan's fate is for its people to decide.

Seeking to enhance security ties, Taiwan aims to collaborate with the U.S. on weapons manufacturing. Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate reviews the National Defense Authorization Act, possibly bolstering Taiwan-related provisions. The visit occurs just before China's grand military parade, attended by international leaders such as Putin and Kim Jong Un.

(With inputs from agencies.)