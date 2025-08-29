Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by several key leaders, travels to Bihar to participate in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Adhikar Rally'. The leaders were greeted by Congress workers upon arrival at the Gorakhpur airport in Uttar Pradesh before proceeding to Gopalganj by road.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah departed for Bihar on Friday to attend the 'Vote Adhikar Rally' led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, according to a statement from his office.
After landing at Gorakhpur airport in Uttar Pradesh in the morning, Siddaramaiah, along with a delegation of around 20 leaders including state ministers and other officials, proceeded to Gopalganj, Bihar, by road.
The Chief Minister received a warm welcome from Congress leaders and party workers at the Uttar Pradesh airport before joining the ongoing rally in Bihar.
