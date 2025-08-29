France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18
French trade unions, led by CFDT's Marylise Leon, have announced a nationwide protest day on September 18. The action will include strikes and demonstrations, occurring shortly after planned protests on September 10 and a key confidence vote in Parliament on September 8 that could unseat the government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:46 IST
- Country:
- France
French trade unions, spearheaded by the CFDT and its leader Marylise Leon, are organizing a nationwide protest day set for September 18. Leon revealed this plan during an interview with broadcaster BFM.
The unions are calling for strikes and demonstrations as part of this mobilization. The planned events come on the heels of protests scheduled for September 10 and a pivotal confidence vote in Parliament on September 8 that is anticipated to challenge the government's stability.
These developments indicate rising tensions and a significant wave of dissent as French citizens prepare to voice their discontent through these planned actions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes JC Bose University: Two Student Suicides in Two Months
Tragedy Strikes: Vaishno Devi Yatra Halted as Landslide Claims Lives
Tragedy Strikes: Four Teens Drown in Jharkhand River
Tragedy Strikes: Young Boy Dies from LED Bulb Electrocution
Tensions Rise: Afghan Taliban Blame Pakistan for Deadly Airstrikes