France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

French trade unions, spearheaded by the CFDT and its leader Marylise Leon, are organizing a nationwide protest day set for September 18. Leon revealed this plan during an interview with broadcaster BFM.

The unions are calling for strikes and demonstrations as part of this mobilization. The planned events come on the heels of protests scheduled for September 10 and a pivotal confidence vote in Parliament on September 8 that is anticipated to challenge the government's stability.

These developments indicate rising tensions and a significant wave of dissent as French citizens prepare to voice their discontent through these planned actions.