Left Menu

France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

French trade unions, led by CFDT's Marylise Leon, have announced a nationwide protest day on September 18. The action will include strikes and demonstrations, occurring shortly after planned protests on September 10 and a key confidence vote in Parliament on September 8 that could unseat the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:46 IST
France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French trade unions, spearheaded by the CFDT and its leader Marylise Leon, are organizing a nationwide protest day set for September 18. Leon revealed this plan during an interview with broadcaster BFM.

The unions are calling for strikes and demonstrations as part of this mobilization. The planned events come on the heels of protests scheduled for September 10 and a pivotal confidence vote in Parliament on September 8 that is anticipated to challenge the government's stability.

These developments indicate rising tensions and a significant wave of dissent as French citizens prepare to voice their discontent through these planned actions.

TRENDING

1
India's Economy Defies Odds: Unexpected Growth Amid Rising US Tariffs

India's Economy Defies Odds: Unexpected Growth Amid Rising US Tariffs

 Global
2
B Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid: A Call for Support

B Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid: A Call for Support

 India
3
Kedarnath's Growing Waste Challenge: A Call for Urgent Action

Kedarnath's Growing Waste Challenge: A Call for Urgent Action

 India
4
Supreme Court Questions Centre on Border Wall Amidst Immigrant Concerns

Supreme Court Questions Centre on Border Wall Amidst Immigrant Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025