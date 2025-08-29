Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Stands Firm on Maratha Quota Demand

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde pledges not to harm Marathas in their quest for reservation while ensuring justice for all communities. He supports activist Manoj Jarange's demands, advocating a 10% quota for Marathas under OBC. Shinde criticizes opponents for unclear stances on the reservation issue.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the state government will uphold fairness for the Maratha community's reservation demands without disregarding the needs of other communities.

Addressing the media, Shinde expressed alignment with Manoj Jarange's Maratha reservation demands, contingent on their appropriateness and legal feasibility.

Jarange initiated a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, urging a 10% quota for Marathas under the OBC category. Shinde emphasized past efforts in granting reservations and called out political adversaries for their ambiguous positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

