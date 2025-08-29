Maharashtra Government Stands Firm on Maratha Quota Demand

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the state government will uphold fairness for the Maratha community's reservation demands without disregarding the needs of other communities.

Addressing the media, Shinde expressed alignment with Manoj Jarange's Maratha reservation demands, contingent on their appropriateness and legal feasibility.

Jarange initiated a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, urging a 10% quota for Marathas under the OBC category. Shinde emphasized past efforts in granting reservations and called out political adversaries for their ambiguous positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)