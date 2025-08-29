RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies on Retirement Remarks Amidst Speculation

In a bid to clear the air, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Thursday, dismissed rumors that his comments on retirement were aimed at any political leader, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders are turning 75 next month, sparking speculation around Bhagwat's initial remarks.

Congress took the opportunity to criticize Bhagwat for what they saw as contradictory statements within a short span, intensifying political chatter. Bhagwat's comments were made during the centenary celebrations of the RSS, where he referenced late RSS leader Moropant Pingle's humorous take on turning 75.

Bhagwat emphasized his readiness to continue working as long as the RSS required, retracting any personal retirement intentions and maintaining that swayamsewaks have duties regardless of personal preference.

