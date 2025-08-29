Left Menu

Pheu Thai Party Nominates New Prime Ministerial Candidate

Thailand's Pheu Thai party has selected Chaikasem Nitisiri, a seasoned lawyer and former attorney general, as its candidate for prime minister. This follows the court-ordered dismissal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Chaikasem, 77, brings extensive experience from his legal and bureaucratic career, including serving as justice minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:49 IST
The Pheu Thai party in Thailand has nominated veteran attorney Chaikasem Nitisiri as its candidate for the position of prime minister. This move comes after Paetongtarn Shinawatra was dismissed from the candidacy by a court decision.

Chaikasem, 77, has had a distinguished career in law, serving as an attorney general before transitioning into the political realm as the justice minister in 2013. His extensive background emphasizes his credibility and experience in governance.

The party hopes Chaikasem's vast experience in legal matters and his tenure in public service will bolster their position in the political landscape. The decision marks a significant pivot for the Pheu Thai party as they campaign for leadership.

