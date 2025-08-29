Mahua Moitra Sparks Political Storm with Controversial Remarks

Mahua Moitra, a Member of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has ignited a major political dispute following her controversial remarks aimed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Moitra accused Shah of inadequately addressing infiltration from Bangladesh, implying severe actions against him.

Moitra critiqued the Union government for its purported negligence in securing India's borders, questioning Shah's role during an event in Nadia district, West Bengal. She pointed out the apparent contradiction in Prime Minister Modi's warnings about demographic changes caused by infiltrators and Shah's supportive gestures during a public address.

The backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was swift, with party officials filing a complaint in Krishnanagar. They demanded a formal apology from the TMC, stating that Moitra's remarks were offensive and undemocratic. The TMC has not yet officially responded to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)