Mahua Moitra Sparks Political Storm with Controversial Remarks

TMC MP Mahua Moitra sparked a political storm with remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of failing to manage border infiltration. Her comments have been met with backlash from the BJP, which has filed a complaint and demanded an apology, questioning if this is TMC's official stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:55 IST
Mahua Moitra
  • Country:
  • India

Mahua Moitra, a Member of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has ignited a major political dispute following her controversial remarks aimed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Moitra accused Shah of inadequately addressing infiltration from Bangladesh, implying severe actions against him.

Moitra critiqued the Union government for its purported negligence in securing India's borders, questioning Shah's role during an event in Nadia district, West Bengal. She pointed out the apparent contradiction in Prime Minister Modi's warnings about demographic changes caused by infiltrators and Shah's supportive gestures during a public address.

The backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was swift, with party officials filing a complaint in Krishnanagar. They demanded a formal apology from the TMC, stating that Moitra's remarks were offensive and undemocratic. The TMC has not yet officially responded to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

