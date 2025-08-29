Trump Cancels Secret Service Protection for Kamala Harris

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to cancel Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris, a 2024 Democratic candidate and former Vice President, according to a report by CNN on Friday. This decision marks a departure from standard protocol afforded to high-ranking officials after their term.

Vice Presidents typically receive a six-month extension of protection after leaving office. However, Kamala Harris had her security detail extended to a full year under then-President Joe Biden's administration, reflecting her elevated profile and the prevailing security assessment at that time.

The revocation of Harris' protection has raised questions and concerns about her safety in light of her continued political activities and public engagements. Security experts caution that such a move might necessitate alternative arrangements to ensure her safety.

