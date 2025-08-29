Modi and Xi: A Meeting of Giants at the SCO Summit

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are slated to meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin this Sunday. With both countries navigating the complexities of global trade tensions, sparked notably by recent US policies, the meetings aim to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi, arriving from a prior engagement in Japan, is expected to have a couple of meetings with President Xi. Analysts believe these discussions may pave the way for a new era in Sino-Indian relations, especially after the recent trade challenges posed by US tariffs on Indian products.

The summit gains further importance with Pakistan's involvement and Modi's planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, shedding light on India's strategic maneuvering in the face of global political shifts. Observers eagerly await the outcomes of these high-stakes diplomatic talks.