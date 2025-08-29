Left Menu

Modi and Xi: A Meeting of Giants at the SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping are set for pivotal meetings at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, aiming to bolster Sino-Indian ties amid global trade tensions. The discussions, anticipated to be harmonious, come in the backdrop of US trade tariffs and regional political dynamics involving Russia and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:42 IST
Modi and Xi: A Meeting of Giants at the SCO Summit
Summit
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are slated to meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin this Sunday. With both countries navigating the complexities of global trade tensions, sparked notably by recent US policies, the meetings aim to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi, arriving from a prior engagement in Japan, is expected to have a couple of meetings with President Xi. Analysts believe these discussions may pave the way for a new era in Sino-Indian relations, especially after the recent trade challenges posed by US tariffs on Indian products.

The summit gains further importance with Pakistan's involvement and Modi's planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, shedding light on India's strategic maneuvering in the face of global political shifts. Observers eagerly await the outcomes of these high-stakes diplomatic talks.

TRENDING

1
Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

 India
2
Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

 Global
3
India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

 India
4
Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025