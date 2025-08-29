Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest: A Demand for Recognition
Manoj Jarange led a protest demanding reservation for Marathas under the Kunbi category in Mumbai. More than 150 supporters gathered at Mantralaya and heeded police requests to disperse peacefully. Jarange's indefinite hunger strike began at Azad Maidan, urging recognition to improve job and education opportunities for Marathas.
The Maratha quota agitation gained momentum on Friday as over 150 supporters of activist Manoj Jarange protested outside the Mantralaya in south Mumbai. The demonstrators demanded reservations for the Maratha community before dispersing peacefully at the police's request.
Jarange, aged 43, commenced an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, pledging to remain in Mumbai until the community's demands are met. Thousands of supporters welcomed him with saffron attire and flags at the protest site.
Supporters traveled from various Maharashtra districts, despite heavy rains, creating traffic congestion across the city. Jarange advised against blocking roads, urging supporters to clear streets quickly and ensure minimal disturbance to Mumbaikars while calling for rallying support for Maratha recognition as Kunbis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
