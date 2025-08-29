Left Menu

Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest: A Demand for Recognition

Manoj Jarange led a protest demanding reservation for Marathas under the Kunbi category in Mumbai. More than 150 supporters gathered at Mantralaya and heeded police requests to disperse peacefully. Jarange's indefinite hunger strike began at Azad Maidan, urging recognition to improve job and education opportunities for Marathas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:53 IST
Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest: A Demand for Recognition
protest
  • Country:
  • India

The Maratha quota agitation gained momentum on Friday as over 150 supporters of activist Manoj Jarange protested outside the Mantralaya in south Mumbai. The demonstrators demanded reservations for the Maratha community before dispersing peacefully at the police's request.

Jarange, aged 43, commenced an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, pledging to remain in Mumbai until the community's demands are met. Thousands of supporters welcomed him with saffron attire and flags at the protest site.

Supporters traveled from various Maharashtra districts, despite heavy rains, creating traffic congestion across the city. Jarange advised against blocking roads, urging supporters to clear streets quickly and ensure minimal disturbance to Mumbaikars while calling for rallying support for Maratha recognition as Kunbis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Shines at Asian Shooting Championships with Stellar Medal Haul

India Shines at Asian Shooting Championships with Stellar Medal Haul

 Kazakhstan
2
Tragic Railway Deaths: Suspected Suicide of Young Duo

Tragic Railway Deaths: Suspected Suicide of Young Duo

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Empathy and Fairness in Judiciary

Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Empathy and Fairness in Judiciary

 India
4
Danish Malewar Joins Legends with Spectacular Double Ton in Duleep Trophy

Danish Malewar Joins Legends with Spectacular Double Ton in Duleep Trophy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025