Zelenskiy Calls for Urgent Security Talks with World Leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for urgent talks at a leaders' level regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, urging US President Donald Trump to participate. Zelenskiy seeks strong commitments from Ukraine's allies, similar to NATO, to ensure long-term peace with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:04 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for immediate high-level discussions concerning security guarantees for Ukraine, inviting US President Donald Trump to join these talks.

As Ukraine's confrontation with Russia continues in its fourth year, officials in Kyiv are pushing for solid commitments from allies to secure peace.

Zelenskiy anticipates further dialogue with European leaders, aiming for a NATO-like assurance framework. He advocates for legally binding guarantees as a safeguard, rejecting past agreements like the Budapest Memorandum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

