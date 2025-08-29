Left Menu

BJP Warns MLA Kushwaha After Bhind Collector Spat

BJP issued a stern warning to MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha following an altercation with Bhind Collector Sanjeev Srivastava over a fertilizer shortage. The incident, captured on video, led to Kushwaha being reprimanded by party leadership, emphasizing such behavior is unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:06 IST
BJP Warns MLA Kushwaha After Bhind Collector Spat
altercation
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has issued a stark warning to its MLA, Narendra Singh Kushwaha, following a public confrontation with Bhind Collector Sanjeev Srivastava. The altercation occurred during a protest over fertilizer scarcity, making waves on social media after a video of the incident went viral.

The incident took place on August 27, prompting party officials to summon Kushwaha to discuss his conduct. In meetings with state party leaders, including state president Hemant Khandelwal and general secretary Hitanand Sharma, Kushwaha was reminded that his actions clashed with party expectations and would not be tolerated moving forward.

The altercation unfolded outside the collector's official residence, where Kushwaha, alongside other protestors, demanded solutions for the fertilizer issue. Tensions escalated as the collector advised security to shut the gates, leading to Kushwaha's attempts to confront Srivastava directly. The situation further intensified when the MLA allegedly took a swing at the collector, resulting in security personnel intervening to prevent further conflict.

TRENDING

1
India Shines at Asian Shooting Championships with Stellar Medal Haul

India Shines at Asian Shooting Championships with Stellar Medal Haul

 Kazakhstan
2
Tragic Railway Deaths: Suspected Suicide of Young Duo

Tragic Railway Deaths: Suspected Suicide of Young Duo

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Empathy and Fairness in Judiciary

Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Empathy and Fairness in Judiciary

 India
4
Danish Malewar Joins Legends with Spectacular Double Ton in Duleep Trophy

Danish Malewar Joins Legends with Spectacular Double Ton in Duleep Trophy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025