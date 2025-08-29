BJP Warns MLA Kushwaha After Bhind Collector Spat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has issued a stark warning to its MLA, Narendra Singh Kushwaha, following a public confrontation with Bhind Collector Sanjeev Srivastava. The altercation occurred during a protest over fertilizer scarcity, making waves on social media after a video of the incident went viral.

The incident took place on August 27, prompting party officials to summon Kushwaha to discuss his conduct. In meetings with state party leaders, including state president Hemant Khandelwal and general secretary Hitanand Sharma, Kushwaha was reminded that his actions clashed with party expectations and would not be tolerated moving forward.

The altercation unfolded outside the collector's official residence, where Kushwaha, alongside other protestors, demanded solutions for the fertilizer issue. Tensions escalated as the collector advised security to shut the gates, leading to Kushwaha's attempts to confront Srivastava directly. The situation further intensified when the MLA allegedly took a swing at the collector, resulting in security personnel intervening to prevent further conflict.