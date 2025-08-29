Secret Service Sidelines: Kamala Harris Loses Extended Protection

In a significant security policy shift, President Donald Trump has rescinded the Secret Service protection previously extended to former Vice President Kamala Harris. A senior White House official confirmed the decision, marking a departure from the protocol usually granted to those who have served in the nation's second-highest office.

Normally, former vice presidents are protected by the federal government for six months post-tenure, while past presidents enjoy lifelong defense. Sources indicate that this decision reverts an earlier directive quietly authorized by then-President Joe Biden, which extended Harris's protection beyond the typical timeframe.

Disclosing the move, insiders who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the discussion, revealed the revocation of security for Harris, a decision impacting the norms of executive protection protocols.

