Reddy's Candidacy Sparks Ideological Battle in Vice Presidential Race

B Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition's candidate for the vice presidential election, vows to uphold the Constitution and urges MPs across party lines for support. Amid an ideological battle against NDA's candidate, Reddy garners backing from political figures like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:55 IST
B Sudershan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

B Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition's candidate for the upcoming vice presidential polls, emphasized his commitment to upholding and defending the Constitution if elected. Speaking at a press conference, Reddy declared his intention to appeal to MPs from all political parties to consider his candidacy solely on its merits.

Reddy's bid comes as an ideological challenge to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's nominee, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan. Having met with influential leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, Reddy seeks widespread support in a race overshadowed by previous controversies.

Sharad Pawar expressed critique over the candidacy of Radhakrishnan, citing past governance issues. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray provided his backing to Reddy, urging NDA MPs to prioritize national interest. Amidst political maneuvering, Reddy remains focused on maintaining the dignity of the vice-presidential office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

