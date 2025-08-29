Trump Revokes Secret Service for Kamala Harris
President Donald Trump has revoked Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris, referencing a move by Joe Biden that extended her protection. This decision coincides with Harris' upcoming book tour. Previously, former vice presidents receive federal protection for six months after leaving office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising development, President Donald Trump has rescinded Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a senior White House official disclosed on Friday.
Historically, former vice presidents have been entitled to federal protection for six months post-tenure. However, a discreet directive from then-President Joe Biden had extended Harris's protection beyond this traditional period.
The withdrawal of Harris' Secret Service detail comes just as she prepares to embark on a promotional tour for her memoir '107 Days.' The book's release is scheduled for the upcoming month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
