Trump Revokes Secret Service for Kamala Harris

In a surprising development, President Donald Trump has rescinded Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a senior White House official disclosed on Friday.

Historically, former vice presidents have been entitled to federal protection for six months post-tenure. However, a discreet directive from then-President Joe Biden had extended Harris's protection beyond this traditional period.

The withdrawal of Harris' Secret Service detail comes just as she prepares to embark on a promotional tour for her memoir '107 Days.' The book's release is scheduled for the upcoming month.

