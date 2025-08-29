Left Menu

Amit Shah Pledges Infiltrator-Free Assam in Homage to Golap Borbora

Home Minister Amit Shah promised to eliminate illegal infiltrators from Assam and the country. Speaking at the centenary of Golap Borbora, Assam's first non-Congress CM, he detailed a high-powered demography mission announced by PM Modi. Shah praised Borbora's efforts in addressing infiltration issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:13 IST
India's Home Minister Amit Shah has reaffirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to ridding Assam and the nation of illegal infiltrators by harnessing demographic research. Speaking in Guwahati, on the occasion of Golap Borbora's birth centenary, Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister, Shah emphasized the importance of this initiative.

Shah linked the ongoing demography mission, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Borbora's vision. The mission aims to analyze demographic patterns and identify illegal foreigners in India. Shah expressed confidence that these efforts would significantly contribute to freeing the country from infiltration issues.

Reflecting on Borbora's legacy, Shah highlighted the historic voter list cleansing during Borbora's tenure in the late 1970s, which played a pivotal role during the Assam Agitation. He praised the Assam government's recent actions against infiltrators and stressed the necessity of recognizing contributions across political lines to ensure their place in history.

