Putin and Modi Set to Strengthen Strategic Partnership at SCO Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, China. The meeting marks their first face-to-face encounter this year, despite regular phone calls.

The two leaders are traveling to China to attend the summit, which takes place from August 31 to September 1. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov announced the meeting, emphasizing the importance of their strategic partnership, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The discussions will focus on preparations for Putin's upcoming state visit to India in December, showcasing the enduring alliance between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)