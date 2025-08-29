Left Menu

Putin and Modi Set to Strengthen Strategic Partnership at SCO Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, China. This is their first meeting this year, marking the 15th anniversary of their strategic partnership. Topics will include preparations for Putin's December visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:44 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, China. The meeting marks their first face-to-face encounter this year, despite regular phone calls.

The two leaders are traveling to China to attend the summit, which takes place from August 31 to September 1. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov announced the meeting, emphasizing the importance of their strategic partnership, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The discussions will focus on preparations for Putin's upcoming state visit to India in December, showcasing the enduring alliance between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

