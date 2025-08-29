Arunachal's Veteran Leader Thinghap Taiju Passes Away

Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister, Thinghap Taiju, has died at his home in Changlang district, as confirmed by family sources. He was on oxygen support and had been unwell for two days. Taiju was over 70 and leaves behind his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Taiju entered the political arena by winning the Changlang North constituency seat in 1995. Initially an independent candidate, he later aligned with the Congress party, securing his position in 1999 and again in 2009. His roles included Deputy Minister of Geology and Mining under Gegong Apang, and later serving in the education and IFCD departments under the Mukut Mithi and Dorjee Khandu governments.

In 2022, Taiju joined BJP. His death prompted condolences from Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, both of whom expressed admiration for his contributions to Arunachal Pradesh's development. Their heartfelt messages highlighted Taiju's enduring legacy of leadership and commitment to the state's welfare.