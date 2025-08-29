Unprecedented Cooperation: Putin's Strategic Visit to China
President Vladimir Putin's visit to China underscores the deepening relations between Russia and China, highlighted by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The Kremlin regards the relationship as a special, strategic partnership, though its full potential remains untapped. Putin's visit is also to include a meeting with India's Prime Minister Modi.
President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China marks a significant step in the strategic partnership between Russia and China, according to Kremlin officials.
Speaking ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the unique and privileged nature of Russian-Chinese relations.
Peskov noted that both nations agree the bilateral partnership's potential is largely untapped, with Putin's visit intended to further strengthen ties through multiple high-level meetings, including a crucial dialogue with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
