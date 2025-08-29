Unprecedented Cooperation: Putin's Strategic Visit to China

President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China marks a significant step in the strategic partnership between Russia and China, according to Kremlin officials.

Speaking ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the unique and privileged nature of Russian-Chinese relations.

Peskov noted that both nations agree the bilateral partnership's potential is largely untapped, with Putin's visit intended to further strengthen ties through multiple high-level meetings, including a crucial dialogue with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.