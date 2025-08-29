Left Menu

Unprecedented Cooperation: Putin's Strategic Visit to China

President Vladimir Putin's visit to China underscores the deepening relations between Russia and China, highlighted by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The Kremlin regards the relationship as a special, strategic partnership, though its full potential remains untapped. Putin's visit is also to include a meeting with India's Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:15 IST
Unprecedented Cooperation: Putin's Strategic Visit to China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China marks a significant step in the strategic partnership between Russia and China, according to Kremlin officials.

Speaking ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the unique and privileged nature of Russian-Chinese relations.

Peskov noted that both nations agree the bilateral partnership's potential is largely untapped, with Putin's visit intended to further strengthen ties through multiple high-level meetings, including a crucial dialogue with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TRENDING

1
Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

 Pakistan
2
Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

 India
3
Tamil Nadu's Stand on GST Rate Rationalisation

Tamil Nadu's Stand on GST Rate Rationalisation

 India
4
E3's Nuclear Negotiation Dilemma with Iran

E3's Nuclear Negotiation Dilemma with Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025