Thailand's Broken Dynasty: Paetongtarn Shinawatra Ousted

Thailand's Constitutional Court dismissed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for violating ethics rules during a phone call with Cambodia's leader, Hun Sen. The ruling ends her term and shakes the Shinawatra family's political dominance. Paetongtarn claims innocence, arguing her actions aimed at de-escalating tensions amid Thailand-Cambodia border conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:32 IST
Paetongtarn Shinawatra
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Constitutional Court has ousted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, citing violations of ethics rules during a controversial phone call with Cambodia's former leader, Hun Sen. The court's decision represents a significant blow to the Shinawatra political dynasty, which has held considerable sway in Thai politics for over two decades.

In a decisive 6-3 verdict, judges concluded that Paetongtarn's conduct in the call, linked to recent border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, compromised national interests. The phone conversation, marked by a familiar tone and sensitive comments, ignited public outrage following its leak, just as violence erupted along the disputed boundary.

The court criticized Paetongtarn for her alignment with Cambodian interests, pointing to a lack of ethical standards. Despite her defense and apology, the ruling weakens the Pheu Thai coalition, already fragile after the exit of its major partner, the Bhumjaithai Party. The nation's political scene is once again in turmoil, with a caretaker government in place until a new prime minister is appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

