Bihar Political Clash: Congress Stands Firm Against BJP 'Hooliganism'

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned a BJP attack on the Congress office in Bihar, attributing it to frustration over Rahul Gandhi's successful Voter Adhikar Yatra. Gehlot affirmed Congress's resistance against such acts and called for action from Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:33 IST
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has publicly condemned the alleged attack on the Congress office in Bihar by BJP workers. According to Gehlot, the incident showcases BJP's frustration over the success of Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra. He reiterated Congress's stance against bowing to 'hooliganism.'

The altercation between BJP and Congress supporters erupted over purported derogatory remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Adhikar Yatra. The Congress leader emphasized the party's commitment to protecting the Constitution and democracy, urging Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address the issue decisively.

As tensions flared, the arrest of a person for making abusive comments at a previous rally added fuel to the fiery political atmosphere. Gehlot's statements highlight the increasing political tensity amidst accusations and counter-accusations between the prominent national parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

