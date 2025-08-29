Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

Amid rising water levels and distress, leaders from various political factions converged in Punjab's flood-stricken regions to assess damages and offer support. Criticism of the ruling AAP government was evident as opposition members pointed fingers at perceived inefficiencies.

Ministers from the ruling party visited affected districts such as Pathankot and Kapurthala, distributing essential supplies and promising victims that flood-related damages would be adequately compensated.

Meanwhile, opposition voices like Punjab Congress chief and SAD leaders expressed concerns about government negligence, stressing that flood resources were not used effectively. BJP leadership demanded accountability from the Chief Minister concerning disaster relief fund usage.

