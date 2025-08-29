Candidates Clash: A Constitutional Crossroad in Vice Presidential Elections

On Friday, Left parties announced their endorsement of B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition-backed candidate, for the vice presidential election.

This candidacy comes in opposition to the BJP-led NDA's choice of Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, with the election set for September 9. The Left's appeal includes backing from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, CPI (ML) Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party, and All India Forward Bloc.

The endorsers emphasize Justice Sudershan Reddy's commitment to India's constitutional values and highlight the contest as pivotal in deciding India's democracy's fate between persistent secularism and a potential shift to authoritarianism led by the BJP's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)