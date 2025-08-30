Gaza Crisis Escalates: Israel's Offensive and Humanitarian Outcry

Israel has announced that Gaza City is a combat zone, recovering the remains of two hostages as it resumes an offensive that has faced global criticism. The offensive has intensified the humanitarian crisis, with health officials reporting a death toll surpassing 63,000 since the conflict began.

Despite the escalating violence, humanitarian organizations have vowed to remain in Gaza, highlighting severe conditions including famine and displacement. The Israeli military cited the need to weaken Hamas' infrastructure, while Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed the importance of the offensive to prevent further attacks.

As aid groups report challenges due to blockades, the international community continues to express concern over the humanitarian impact. The situation underscores the complex layers of conflict and emphasizes the need for a diplomatic solution to address both military and humanitarian stakes in the region.