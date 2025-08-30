Left Menu

Ministers' Cruise Conversation Sparks Outrage Amid Punjab Flood Crisis

Opposition parties in Punjab criticize the Bhagwant Mann government after a video showed ministers discussing cruise adventures amidst a severe flood crisis. Ministers Harbhajan Singh, Barinder Kumar Goyal, and Laljit Singh Bhullar were heard reminiscing about luxury trips in a video that has sparked public outrage.

Updated: 30-08-2025 11:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Punjab's opposition has launched a scathing attack on the Bhagwant Mann government following a controversial video featuring three Cabinet ministers discussing cruise trips amid severe flooding in parts of the state. The clip, shared by BJP and Congress leaders, raised questions about the government's priorities during the crisis.

The video shows ministers Harbhajan Singh, Barinder Kumar Goyal, and Laljit Singh Bhullar chatting about their luxurious experiences on cruises in Sweden and Goa, even as they were inspecting flood-hit areas in Tarn Taran. The footage, which went viral on social media, depicted them in a boat with life jackets, seemingly disconnected from the pressing issues faced by their constituents grappling with the flood aftermath.

Leaders from BJP and Congress condemned the AAP ministers for insensitivity, with BJP leader Tarun Chugh emphasizing the disparity between public suffering and ministerial luxury talk. As flood victims struggle, opposition parties urge the government to focus on relief efforts and question its commitment to public welfare.

