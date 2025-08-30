Ministers' Cruise Conversation Sparks Outrage Amid Punjab Flood Crisis

Punjab's opposition has launched a scathing attack on the Bhagwant Mann government following a controversial video featuring three Cabinet ministers discussing cruise trips amid severe flooding in parts of the state. The clip, shared by BJP and Congress leaders, raised questions about the government's priorities during the crisis.

The video shows ministers Harbhajan Singh, Barinder Kumar Goyal, and Laljit Singh Bhullar chatting about their luxurious experiences on cruises in Sweden and Goa, even as they were inspecting flood-hit areas in Tarn Taran. The footage, which went viral on social media, depicted them in a boat with life jackets, seemingly disconnected from the pressing issues faced by their constituents grappling with the flood aftermath.

Leaders from BJP and Congress condemned the AAP ministers for insensitivity, with BJP leader Tarun Chugh emphasizing the disparity between public suffering and ministerial luxury talk. As flood victims struggle, opposition parties urge the government to focus on relief efforts and question its commitment to public welfare.