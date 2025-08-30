Left Menu

Thackeray Deflects Quota Queries Amid Maratha Stir

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray sidestepped questions on the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, suggesting that Deputy CM Eknath Shinde holds the answers. Jarange's hunger strike in Mumbai demanded Maratha community recognition as Kunbis for reservation benefits.

Updated: 30-08-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:17 IST
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray evaded inquiries regarding the ongoing Maratha quota agitation spearheaded by activist Manoj Jarange, asserting that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should respond to such queries.

Jarange's determined hunger strike continued for its second day at Aazd Maidan in Mumbai, aiming to secure reservation for the Maratha community. Supporters from across Maharashtra gathered in significant numbers at the city.

During a media interaction, Thackeray remarked that Shinde previously addressed similar issues in Navi Mumbai and should clarify the reason behind the renewed agitation. Thackeray's comments came as he prepared to engage with party workers ahead of the pending civic elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

