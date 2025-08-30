Resumption of Pension: Jagdeep Dhankhar Seeks Former Legislator Benefits

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the former vice-president of India, has initiated steps to resume his pension as a former legislator in Rajasthan, according to officials.

Having served as a Congress MLA representing Kishangarh from 1993 to 1998, Dhankhar was in receipt of his legislative pension until his appointment as the governor of West Bengal in 2019 led to its discontinuation.

Following his recent resignation from the vice-presidency due to health issues, Dhankhar has reapplied to the Rajasthan Assembly secretariat, with officials confirming that the pension process has begun anew. Dhankhar will be entitled to a monthly sum of Rs 42,000, reflecting the adjustments for age and legislative service.

